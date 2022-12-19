90s icons Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen reunite for holiday celebration

There's no party like a supermodel party!

Cindy Crawford was spotted with her two friends and fellow fashion icons, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen in New York over the weekend.

The three ladies were celebrating the holiday season in style, and Crawford and Christensen shared the fun on their respective Instagram accounts.

Crawford shared a photo that showed her husband, Rande Gerber, and Turlington's husband, Edward Burns, were along for the fun.

She captioned the series of photos, "Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays - with all the lights and decorations. And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends!"

She ended her sentiments with a heart emoji.

Christensen, 53, commented on Crawford's post writing, "Highlight of December" with three heart emojis, adding "love you and your guys."

Turlington also took to the comments section writing, "Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often!"

Fellow fashion icon Naomi Campbell clearly loved what she saw, commenting with fire and heart emojis.

Christensen shared photos of their night out on her Instagram with the caption, "No better way to kickstart that festive mood."

Crawford, 56, and Turlington, 53, showed their love in the comments writing, "Such a fun night [kiss emoji]" and "Love you ladies, long time" respectively.

The supermodels looked amazing for their holiday celebration, Crawford wearing a plunging maroon top, Turlington in a chic beige turtleneck sweater and Christensen in a stylish floral top.

The three fashion icons ruled the runways in the 1990s. They were part of a group of models known as the "Magnificent Seven," a name given to them by New York Times' Frank DeCaro. The "Magnificent Seven" included Crawford, Turlington, Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Elle Macpherson.

Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is following in her mom's model footsteps and has already made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old walked the runway at a Céline show in Los Angeles. Her parents, her brother Presley Gerber, and her boyfriend Austin Butler came out to show their support.

In September, Gerber shared that her mom has given her some words of wisdom and her number one rule is "less is more."

"Two of the biggest pieces of advice my mom gave me was to never touch my eyebrows and to lean into more natural looks," she told InStyle. "Because of that, I feel the best when I am wearing less and embracing and loving my natural beauty."

