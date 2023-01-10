Pamela Anderson feels ‘sick’ over stolen sex tape resurfacing, but says she’s no ‘damsel in distress’

Pamela Anderson is taking control.

"Some men think, ‘Oh she’s a "Playboy" thing' or this ‘sexual person.' And they hate you for being something else," she says in the trailer for her new Netflix documentary "Pamela, a love story."

The nearly two-minute trailer showcases the many versions of Anderson throughout her career, including her time on "Baywatch," and her role as a mother. She also seemingly references her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee, which became the subject of the Hulu miniseries, "Pam & Tommy" in 2022.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," she mentions in the preview.

"I want to take control of the narrative, for the first time," she says as the video pans to her writing something down in a journal.

With Lee, Anderson has two sons, now in their mid-20s, both of whom are featured in the trailer. At one point, her youngest son Dylan Jagger, 25, says, "Maybe it’s her favorite thing in the world – is falling in love. And loves the idea of falling out of love too."

Their eldest son Brandon Thomas, 26, was previously on the reality show "The Hills: New Beginnings."

In an effort to create her own path, Anderson says, "I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations… and survived them."

She also noted, "You have to be brave and you've gotta use what you got."

She poignantly asks viewers over a shot from "Baywatch" where she runs on the beach, "Why can't we be the heroes in our own life story?"

At the end of the trailer, the 55-year-old cheekily says to the camera, "Maybe I just do all the interviews naked. There's no mystery here."

"Pamela, a love story" will debut on Netflix on Jan. 31.