Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage following 'life-altering' surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage.

The legendary musician, 73, had a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England on Monday night. This marked his first live performance since his "life-altering" surgery in June.

The "Crazy Train" singer put on a show alongside his former band member, Tony Iommi.

Videos online show the stars performing "Paranoid," the hit song from their time in Black Sabbath.

Following the performance, Osbourne’s son Jack took to Instagram to share images of his father on stage. "Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight," he captioned the post.

Osbourne took to Twitter Tuesday to share a few images from his closing ceremony performance. "Closing the #CommonwealthGames #Birmingham Forever!"

In June, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon shared during an appearance on her U.K. chat show "Talk TV" that her husband would undergo a "major surgery."

"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," she told her fellow TalkTV panelists. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Osbourne has battled neck problems for nearly two decades following a quad biking accident, but the nature of the specific medical procedure he needed remains unclear.

A report surfaced stating that the procedure was to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. "Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult," a source told Page Six. "This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

Shortly after the surgery, Osbourne took to Twitter to share an update to his fans.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," he wrote.

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

