Ozzy Osbourne home from hospital and 'recuperating comfortably,' thanks fans for 'prayers' post surgery

Ozzy Osbourne broke his silence and thanked his fans for "their thoughts, prayers and well wishes" in his first statement following the "major operation" he had on Monday afternoon.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," the 73-year-old musician tweeted on Wednesday to his millions of followers.

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

The family hasn't publicly discussed the medical procedure Ozzy had to undergo, but Sharon admitted Ozzy was "feeling good" roughly 30 minutes before her husband posted online.

Sharon also included a classic throwback shot of Ozzy standing at the microphone ready to belt out one of his hit songs.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery," she tweeted Tuesday afternoon, one day after the procedure.

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him," she added with a praying hands emoji.

Sharon indicated Ozzy was involved in a challenging situation last week and he would need a difficult surgery. She immediately flew back to the West Coast from London to be by his side.

"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," she told her fellow TalkTV panelists last week. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."