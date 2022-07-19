Ozzy Osbourne walks with a cane while out with wife Sharon and family in Los Angeles following 'major' surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne was spotted using a cane while walking with his wife, Sharon, and two of their children in Los Angeles on Sunday, nearly one month after having a "major operation."

The 73-year-old rock star wore a black T-shirt and matching black slacks as he made his way down a set of stairs with his family following closely behind.

Osbourne is "on the road to recovery" after requiring a medical procedure in June that his wife of 40 years described at the time as something that would "determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy wore a pair of black and white sneakers, and walked with a black cane with a shiny gold handle.

Sharon, 69, wore a pair of jeans and a blue tie-dyed sweater for the family visit at their son Jack’s house.

Jack, 36, and fiancee Aree Gearheart are expecting their first child together. He has three children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Sister Kelly, 37, was also on hand, and carried a pet pooch in her arms while staying close to her father.

Kelly is also pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, from the band Slipknot.

Sharon revealed Ozzy needed a "major" surgery in June, and immediately flew back to the West Coast from London to be by his side.

"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," she told her fellow TalkTV panelists last week. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Days later, the Black Sabbath star was seen leaving the medical facility in a wheelchair, and Ozzy wrote on Twitter that he was "home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

He added: "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

The family hasn't publicly discussed the medical procedure Ozzy had to undergo, but Sharon admitted Ozzy was "feeling good" in another tweet shared at the time.

A report surfaced stating that the procedure was to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. "Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult," a source told Page Six . "This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

Ozzy's back problems likely stem from the all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 where he flipped his quad while riding around his property in London.

At the time, he had to undergo emergency surgery for "a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck."

"I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck," he told Classic Rock magazine in May. "I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

When asked if he ever thought about his own mortality, Ozzy said he felt optimistic about his future as he looked back on the past.

"At f---ing 73, I’ve done pretty well," he said. "I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come ."

In 2019, the Osbourne family spoke with Robin Roberts on " Good Morning America " about Ozzy's fall in the shower that dislodged metal screws in his spine (from the quad collision in 2003), requiring neck and back surgery.

"When I had the fall, it was pitch black," he recalled. " I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill."

Following the surgery and painful two-month recovery, he was forced to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on his "No More Tours 2 Tour."

The family also discussed Ozzy's diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, a neuro-degenerative disorder that can cause tremors and balance issues, as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon told GMA. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's – it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy told the LA Times in 2020: "I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

The Osbournes became a household name in the early 2000s when MTV shined a light into their lives as famous stars – and the children of rock royalty – with an unscripted show about the family . The series premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons, with a final curtain call in 2005.

Ozzy and Sharon also have a daughter Aimee, 38, who recently survived a fatal fire at a recording studio in Hollywood. Aimee and her producer escaped from the building unharmed.