Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 concerts to recover from injury, health scare

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday announced the postponement of all his 2019 tour dates as he recovers from an injury suffered while convalescing from pneumonia.

The 70-year-old self-proclaimed “Prince of Darkness” fell at his Los Angeles home and aggravated old injuries from a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident that required surgery last month, a statement read. He will remain under a doctor's care as he recovers.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” Osbourne said in the statement. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

Earlier this year, the former Black Sabbath rocker was forced to postpone his European tour after developing an upper-respiratory infection caused by the flu, which doctors warned could turn into pneumonia. He was later hospitalized for complication from the flu.

Last October, the “Paranoid” singer suffered a show-canceling health scare when he developed an infection in his hand that required surgery.

The announcement to postpone the 2019 shows comes weeks after Bernie Torme, a veteran hard rock guitarist who played with Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan and his own solo bands, died at age 66.

The Ozzy shows were expected to be rescheduled beginning in February 2020. Concert-goers were asked to hold on to their tickets because they will be honored for the new dates.

Osbourne told Rolling Stone magazine last year he would be embarking on his final tour.

“I’m not retiring,” he said. “It’s ‘No More Tours,’ so I’m just not doing world tours anymore. I’m still going to be doing gigs, but I’m not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I’d like to spend some time at home.”