Ozzy Osbourne shares gruesome photo of busted blood vessel in eye from intense cough

Ozzy Osbourne is metal.

The Black Sabbath rocker gave fans more than they expected on Thursday when he shared a photo of himself with a massive vessel bleed in his left eye.

“Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye,” Osbourne, 70, wrote with the up-close image of his blood-ridden cornea.

Almost immediately, fans of the “Prince of Darkness” offered their support, calling Osbourne’s ordeal “hardcore,” while other well-wishers urged him to see a doctor.

The “Crazy Train” artist has certainly had his fair share of injuries. In October 2018, Osbourne postponed his “No More Tours 2” tour after he underwent hand surgery linked to an infection – and shared the aftermath with his Instagram followers

“Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself in the hospital bed in Los Angeles eating ice cream while his right arm is bandaged up.

The Ozzfest founder told Rolling Stone last year that the title of his tour isn’t an indication of imminent retirement, saying it simply means he’ll no longer be doing world tours.

“I’m not retiring,” Osbourne, said. “It’s ‘No More Tours,’ so I’m just not doing world tours anymore. I’m still going to be doing gigs, but I’m not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I’d like to spend some time at home.”

Osbourne is slated to perform in Dublin on Jan. 30 before heading to the United Kingdom for shows in Nottingham and Manchester.