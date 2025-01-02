The Osmond Brothers founding member Wayne Osmond dead at 73

Wayne Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie Osmond, has died. He was 73.

"Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children," the Osmond family said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of Wayne's daughter, Amy Osmond Cook. "His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world."

"He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert," the family added. "We love him and will miss him dearly."

On Thursday, Merrill Osmond confirmed that his brother Wayne died after suffering from a massive stroke on New Year's Day.

"When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways," he wrote on Facebook. "I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes."

"My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in," he continued. "I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute[ly] no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met."

"His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine. My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God."

"I will miss him tremendously. I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons," he concluded.

Wayne's daughter Amy wrote that she is having a hard time accepting her father's death, but is ultimately grateful for the time spent with him.

"I am having a hard time expressing the depth of my sadness that I won't have my ‘twin’ in my life for a while," she wrote on Facebook. "But I am so grateful for the time I was able to spend with him. I am grateful for the incredible memories. I am grateful for his strength, loyalty to our family, incredible talent and energy, and most of all, his love. I look forward to the day when I can see him again on the other side. I love you, Dad."

The Osmond family has created a Wayne Osmond Celebration of Life Page on Facebook for fans to share memories, photos or a funny joke in remembrance of Wayne.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.