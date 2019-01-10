Marie Osmond opens up about family's health issues, how faith gets her through troubled times

Marie Osmond got candid during a recent interview about her family’s recent health struggles where she revealed her faith helps the whole family get through these difficult times.

The 59-year-old star sat down with People Now on Wednesday where she discussed the recent slew of health problems that her brothers have been facing.

The Osmond family has been struggling with their health as of late. Most recently, Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke while performing on stage in the U.K. production of “Peter Pan.” However, he is hardly the only member of the famous musical family to experience health issues of late. For example, his brother Donny Osmond had to undergo shoulder surgery.

“It’s been an interesting year my brother Virl had a stroke, my brother Tom had a quadruple bypass, Jimmy had a stroke and Donny, of course, is having surgery,” Marie said. “I’ve had a lot of loss in my life and difficult things. Everybody does, I’m not saying there’s any difference. But I have great faith.”

The star went on to discuss the 2010 suicide of her son at age 18 and how her religious beliefs help her cope with the loss.

“When I lost my son, you know, those are the things that really bite and they determine who you are inside and what your belief structure is,” she said. “I Just know that death is sort of a rebirth for me. They move on, and even though we miss them here. I know I’ll see them again. There’s no question in my mind. It’s tough, you know, but it’s OK. It’s OK.”

Despite her faith, the health issues are starting to take their toll. She confessed during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” where she revealed that she and Donny may retire from doing their Las Vegas show this year.