Marie Osmond doubles down on refusal to leave inheritance to her kids: 'Self-worth can't be bought'

Marie Osmond may not be leaving her children a bundle of money, but that does not mean she does not help them out financially along the way.

Osmond previously said leaving her children a big inheritance would only "harm" them.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Osmond doubled down on her statement.

"I just think you rob them of finding who they are, and self-worth can't be bought," she shared. "That's my opinion. I believe that, when I leave this life, I want my children to know that they can take care of themselves."

The former "Donny & Marie" star clarified that she has helped her children financially throughout their lives.

"Does that mean I'm not helping them along the way? Of course not. My children are all — they have wonderful jobs that they love. They're very passionate, and I'm so proud of each and every one of them," Osmond said.

Osmond is a mother to eight children: Stephen, 40, Jessica, 36, Rachael, 34, Brandon, 27, Brianna, 25, Matthew, 24, and Abigail, 21. She also had a son, Michael, who died in 2010.

Marie has been married three times. Marie and her husband, Steve Craig, remarried in 2011 after divorcing in 1985 after three years of marriage. Before she remarried her first husband, Osmond tied the knot with Brian Blosil in 1986. The couple separated in 2007.

She reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Marie is not the only Hollywood star opposed to leaving a large inheritance to children. But some stars, like Kelsey Grammer, disagree with her.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

In 2020, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, have no plans of setting up a trust for their two children and plan to donate their earnings to charity.

On Dax Shephard's podcast, "The Armchair Expert," Kutcher said, "My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it.

"And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know. I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things."

The "That ‘70s Show" star noted he would consider investing in his children’s future business plans, but leaving them a lump sum of money is off the table.

"If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts. So, hopefully, they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had," Kutcher said.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the couple is worth $275 million.

Daniel Craig

In 2020, Daniel Craig admitted he finds leaving an inheritance to children to be "distasteful" and plans on getting "rid of it or give it away" before he dies.

"I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," he told Saga Magazine in an interview at the time.

Craig is a father of two daughters, one from his first marriage to Fiona Loudin and one from his second marriage to Rachel Weisz.

Insider magazine estimates Craig's fortune to be worth $125 million.

Elton John

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, are adamant their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, can provide for themselves.

In an interview with Mirror in 2016, John said, "Having children changed everything about my life. I’ve learned that the simplest things in life — like having a minute with them — are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or any hit record.

"Before we had the children, we just had our lives and would spend money because we didn’t have anything else to focus on. We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

The famed musician noted he doesn't plan on giving his entire fortune away and will help his sons out.

"Of course, I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state," John said at the time. "But it’s terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life."

John is reportedly worth $550 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelsey Grammer

On the other hand, there are stars like Kelsey Grammer who are fully prepared to leave their entire life's savings to their children.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in February, Grammer addressed the hot debate on whether celebrities should leave their fortunes to their kids. Kelsey believes in passing down his wealth.

"My kids are going to get their inheritance," the "Frasier" star asserted.

"If the United States has decided they don't want to give it to them, we'll go someplace else. But, you know, I got to make sure that they're well cared for because that's my job."

Grammer, who has been married four times, shares his oldest child, daughter Spencer Grammer, 39, with his first wife Doreen Alderman. He is also father to daughter Greer Grammer, 30, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

The "Grand Isle" actor has daughter Mason Olivia, 21, and son Jude Gordon, 18, with his ex-wife Camille Grammer, 54. He married Kayte Walsh in 2011, and Grammer and the U.K. native are parents to daughter Faith Evangeline, 10, and sons Kelsey Gabriel, 8, and Auden James, 6.

