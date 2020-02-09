Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oscars
Published

Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walk red carpet together

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Oscars 2020: Energetic opening from Janelle Monae featuring Billy PorterVideo

Oscars 2020: Energetic opening from Janelle Monae featuring Billy Porter

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter open the 2020 Oscars with a performance that brought the star-studded audience to their feet.

Scarlett Johansson stepped out at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday with fiance Colin Jost.

The actress, 35, is nominated in two categories tonight: best supporting actress for her performance in "Jojo Rabbit" and best actress for her role in "Marriage Story."

OSCARS 2020: SEE THE STARS OUTFITS AT THE ACADEMY AWARDS

"Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career," she said after getting a double nomination. "I am deeply humbled by the Academy's recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I've been so fortunate to collaborate with."

 L-R) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

 L-R) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

On the carpet, Johansson donned a custom satin champagne Oscar de la Renta strapless gown which she paired with $2.1 million earrings by Forevermark.

She didn’t hold back on PDA with Jost, who wore a traditional black tuxedo.

2020 OSCARS: OLIVIA COLMAN, RAMI MALEK, REGINA KING AND MAHERSHALA ALI AMONG ACTORS TO PRESENT

The couple got engaged in May 2019 but no word yet on when the wedding is taking place. She told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019, that Jost "killed" the proposal.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California

Scarlett Johansson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job on "Saturday Night Live." “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and to journalist Romain Cauriac, with whom she shares a daughter.