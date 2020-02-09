Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walk red carpet together

Scarlett Johansson stepped out at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday with fiance Colin Jost.

The actress, 35, is nominated in two categories tonight: best supporting actress for her performance in "Jojo Rabbit" and best actress for her role in "Marriage Story."

OSCARS 2020: SEE THE STARS OUTFITS AT THE ACADEMY AWARDS

"Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career," she said after getting a double nomination. "I am deeply humbled by the Academy's recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I've been so fortunate to collaborate with."

On the carpet, Johansson donned a custom satin champagne Oscar de la Renta strapless gown which she paired with $2.1 million earrings by Forevermark.

She didn’t hold back on PDA with Jost, who wore a traditional black tuxedo.

2020 OSCARS: OLIVIA COLMAN, RAMI MALEK, REGINA KING AND MAHERSHALA ALI AMONG ACTORS TO PRESENT

The couple got engaged in May 2019 but no word yet on when the wedding is taking place. She told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019, that Jost "killed" the proposal.

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job on "Saturday Night Live." “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and to journalist Romain Cauriac, with whom she shares a daughter.