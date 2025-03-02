Oscars 2025 fashion: Demi Moore, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez dazzle on the red carpet

Hollywood stars returned to the Dolby Theater for the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday.

First-time nominee, recognized for her leading role playing an aging actress in "The Substance," Demi Moore stunned on the red carpet in a sequined silver gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with multiple pieces of diamond jewelry and wore her signature long hair in loose curls and draped over her shoulder.

Nominated for her supporting role playing Glinda in the blockbuster hit "Wicked," Ariana Grande walked the red carpet in a structural strapless pink dress with a gold tulle skirt. She accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and a natural makeup look, choosing to wear her hair in a tight bun.

DEMI MOORE'S OSCAR NOMINATION MARKS CAREER HIGH AFTER NEARLY QUITTING HOLLYWOOD

Zoe Saldaña walked the red carpet at the Oscars in a layered red strapless dress, which she accessorized with black sheer opera gloves, a diamond necklace and stud earrings. The actress is nominated for her supporting role in "Emilia Perez."

Elle Fanning channeled old Hollywood glamour when she walked the red carpet in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline with a black bow tied around her waist. She accessorized the look with a diamond necklace, bracelet and ring, and wore her hair in a big bun.

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked," paid homage to her character's transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West in a dramatic black gown with an exaggerated collar and sleeves. She accessorized with multiple earrings on each ear and kept her makeup look natural.

Nominated for her supporting role in "The Brutalist," Felicity Jones walked the red carpet in a metallic silver gown with a high halter neckline and cutouts on the sides. She accessorized with earrings and wore her hair in an updo.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mindy Kaling glittered when she walked the red carpet in a sparkling sequined dress with a halter neckline, accessorizing the look with diamond dangle earrings and a ring, and chose to wear her hair in a low ponytail.

Attending the award show as part of the cast of "Wicked," Jeff Goldblum walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Emilie Livingston, wearing a white suit jacket over a colorful patterned shirt, accessorizing the look with a blue flower. His wife opted for a beige dress with floral bedazzled designs throughout.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lupita Nyong'o walked the red carpet in a white dress with chain detailing on the torso and a white ribbon tied around her waist. The actress accessorized with multiple pieces of diamond jewelry and kept her makeup look natural.

Selena Gomez stunned when she arrived at the Oscars red carpet in a figure-hugging nude off-the-shoulder gown, accessorizing the look with a chunky diamond necklace. She wore her hair in a short bob.