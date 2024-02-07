'Elvis' star Austin Butler helped Timothée Chalamet get into character as Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet was "All Shook Up" by Austin Butler's acting advice on the set of "Dune: Part Two."

Chalamet, who will soon portray Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," found some guidance on playing a world-famous icon from Golden Globe-winner Butler, who was fresh off his stint playing "Elvis" in Baz Luhrmann's award-winning film.

"I loved those conversations," Butler exclusively told Fox News Digital about his musical chats with Chalamet.

"Absolutely, I've been picking his brain nonstop," Chalamet said. "It's true, it's true."

The "Willy Wonka" star jokingly added, "Subtext, stop calling me. Leave me alone."

"I loved it. We had so much fun," Butler said.

The Bob Dylan biopic, directed by James Mangold, is based on Elijah Wald's book, "Dylan Goes Electric," and also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning. Chalamet will be singing Dylan's songs throughout the film, too.

"Honestly, I love it, too. It's rare, I mean, I got so lucky," Chalamet said of his connection with Butler. "He just delivered this incredible performance, and then I got to work with him right after and pick his brain nonstop. I mean, he has the chemistry tools in front of him, and can I tinker with them?"

Butler starred as Elvis Presley in Luhrmann's epic biographical drama, which chronicled the life of the "Suspicious Minds" singer. The 2022 film, which also starred Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, received a slew of awards, was nominated for eight Oscars and received high praise from critics and the Presley family alike.

"It was just so much fun. ... Such a privilege to get to do something so different from anything that I'd ever done before and particularly from what I'd spent so long doing," Butler said.

"I'm always looking for ways that I can do something that I don't even expect and that is scary in some way and challenging, and this was so fun. We had so much fun."

He quickly pivoted into a far more sinister role in "Dune: Part Two," portraying villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a trained assassin intent on revenge against Paul Atreides (Chalamet's character) and finding control of Arrakis.

Paul and Feyd both face intense battle scenes, but the guys were prepared thanks to months of training even before getting to the set in Hungary.

"Austin had more fight scenes than me," Chalamet said. "Together, it was many rehearsals, learning to fight separately at first. … Getting to Hungary and, the first day we met, immediately rehearsing that fight sequence and rumbling and tumbling together, and Zendaya catching it all on film sort of gleefully, and then on the day, just giving it 100%."

Butler added, "The only thing for me was I had to figure out what Feyd's fighting style was. What are the details of how he fights?"

He added, "So, there was a lot of, sort of experimentation with that and figuring out, you know, moments of grace or moments of brutality or how do you sort of find his sort of conversational, you know, fight style."

Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part Two" premieres in theaters on March 1.