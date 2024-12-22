Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

SNL's Colin Jost uncomfortably tells ruthless jokes about wife Scarlett Johansson as she watches backstage

Scarlett Johansson appeared on 'SNL' to welcome host Martin Short into the prestigious Five-Timers club

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Despite a recurring sense of dread, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost has likely become accustomed to telling merciless jokes at his wife Scarlett Johansson's expense in the annual joke swap in which he and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che recite jokes they have written for each other during the show's news segment – supposedly without seeing them in advance.

What Jost may not have been prepared for this year was Johansson's presence backstage, as she was forced to watch her husband take jabs in real-time, with the camera cutting between the couple. The actress appeared on "SNL" to welcome host Martin Short into the prestigious Five-Timers club, which she joined in 2017. Before going into jokes about his wife, however, Jost read racist jokes written for him by Che, as has happened in years past.

"Time out. Before we do this, I know Michael is gonna make me tell some racist jokes like he always does," Jost started. "So this time, if you don't mind, I'd like to read all the jokes in ‘Black voice,’ so I don't get in trouble."

SCARLETT JOHANSSON JOKES THAT PRENUP REQUIRES HUSBAND COLIN JOST TO APPEAR IN ALL HER FILMS

Colin Jost laughs out loud holding a pencil behind the 'Weekend Update' desk on "SNL," wearing a dark grey suit and red tie sitting opposite Michael Che in a dark grey suit and orange tie looking off into the audience, smiling

Colin Jost and Michael Che traded jokes in their annual joke swap. (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

"So sorry in advance," he told the audience before delivering a joke about Vice President Kamala Harris and slavery reparations. "Y'all know my girl Kamala Harris held a town hall talking about [how] she still supports the idea of slavery reparations. Well, damn, girl. Me too. Cuz White people deserve our money back for all those slaves that ran away," he said, visibly horrified by the remark. "Shiz. I ain't afraid of you mofos," a pained Jost read through laughter.

The next joke focused on Jost's wife, but he continued speaking in "Black voice" throughout the segment.

"I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson," Jost said. The camera then cut to Johansson backstage watching the taping. Clutching her drink, Johansson winced as she prepared for the inevitable.  

Scarlett Johansson clutches her drink as she stares at the camera backstage at "SNL"

Scarlett Johansson visibly cringes as she prepares for Colin Jost's joke. (Saturday Night Live YouTube)

Scarlett Johansson looks up at the TV screens backstage at SNL to watch the 'Weekend Update' joke swap

Scarlett Johansson watched "SNL's" final episode of the year from backstage. (Saturday Night Live YouTube)

"No! Oh my god, she's so genuinely worried," Jost said, before delivering the joke. "Hey boo. Y'all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday. Which means I'm about to get up out of there."

"Why?" Johansson could be heard saying when the camera cut back on her. "Shiz," Jost continued, in hysterics. "Nah, nah. I"m just playin'. We just had a kid together, and y'all ain't see no pictures of him yet cuz he Black as hell," he said, referencing the couple's son, Cosmo. "Shiz. I ain't afraid of you mofos," he repeated.

"Oh s---," Johansson said, the camera back on her, taking a swig of her drink.

Colin Jost laughs in a grey suit and red tie behind the "SNL" 'Weekend Update" desk inset a photo of Scarlett Johansson that says "40th birthday'

Colin Jost joked that he'd be leaving his wife now that she had turned 40. (Saturday Night Live YouTube)

Last year, Jost was forced to joke about his wife's acting prowess. "New York State now allows movie theaters to sell alcohol," Jost read. "Which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies," he said as a picture of Johansson in the Marvel film "Black Widow" appeared on the screen. "I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King," he said while cringing. 

Scarlett Johansson in a white dress holds on to husband Colin Jost, in a navy suit and blue shirt, and looks at him lovingly on the carpet

Scarlett Johansson admitted to Kelly Clarkson that the jokes told by husband Colin Jost were "brutal." (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Five months ago, Johansson admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that watching the segment had been tough. "It's so bad. I black out for that period of the night," she joked. "I actually don't remember it."

"It is brutal. I feel like every year it gets worse. It's just terrible."

The couple has been married since 2020 after reconnecting during a 2017 episode of the sketch comedy show. 

