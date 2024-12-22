SNL's Colin Jost uncomfortably tells ruthless jokes about wife Scarlett Johansson as she watches backstage

Despite a recurring sense of dread, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost has likely become accustomed to telling merciless jokes at his wife Scarlett Johansson's expense in the annual joke swap in which he and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che recite jokes they have written for each other during the show's news segment – supposedly without seeing them in advance.

What Jost may not have been prepared for this year was Johansson's presence backstage, as she was forced to watch her husband take jabs in real-time, with the camera cutting between the couple. The actress appeared on "SNL" to welcome host Martin Short into the prestigious Five-Timers club, which she joined in 2017. Before going into jokes about his wife, however, Jost read racist jokes written for him by Che, as has happened in years past.

"Time out. Before we do this, I know Michael is gonna make me tell some racist jokes like he always does," Jost started. "So this time, if you don't mind, I'd like to read all the jokes in ‘Black voice,’ so I don't get in trouble."

"So sorry in advance," he told the audience before delivering a joke about Vice President Kamala Harris and slavery reparations. "Y'all know my girl Kamala Harris held a town hall talking about [how] she still supports the idea of slavery reparations. Well, damn, girl. Me too. Cuz White people deserve our money back for all those slaves that ran away," he said, visibly horrified by the remark. "Shiz. I ain't afraid of you mofos," a pained Jost read through laughter.

The next joke focused on Jost's wife, but he continued speaking in "Black voice" throughout the segment.

"I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson," Jost said. The camera then cut to Johansson backstage watching the taping. Clutching her drink, Johansson winced as she prepared for the inevitable.

"No! Oh my god, she's so genuinely worried," Jost said, before delivering the joke. "Hey boo. Y'all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday. Which means I'm about to get up out of there."

"Why?" Johansson could be heard saying when the camera cut back on her. "Shiz," Jost continued, in hysterics. "Nah, nah. I"m just playin'. We just had a kid together, and y'all ain't see no pictures of him yet cuz he Black as hell," he said, referencing the couple's son, Cosmo. "Shiz. I ain't afraid of you mofos," he repeated.

"Oh s---," Johansson said, the camera back on her, taking a swig of her drink.

Last year, Jost was forced to joke about his wife's acting prowess. "New York State now allows movie theaters to sell alcohol," Jost read. "Which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies," he said as a picture of Johansson in the Marvel film " Black Widow " appeared on the screen. "I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King," he said while cringing.

Five months ago, Johansson admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that watching the segment had been tough. "It's so bad. I black out for that period of the night," she joked. "I actually don't remember it."

"It is brutal. I feel like every year it gets worse. It's just terrible."

The couple has been married since 2020 after reconnecting during a 2017 episode of the sketch comedy show.