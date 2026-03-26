Orlando Bloom selling $12M Malibu mansion he transformed into ‘resort-like’ estate

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Orlando Bloom is saying goodbye to Malibu.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor listed his mansion overlooking the ocean for $12 million earlier this month with celebrity realtor Chris Cortazzo.

Bloom, 49, purchased the property on the far east end of town near El Matador Beach in 2011 for $2.5 million.

Cortazzo told Fox News Digital that the market for homes in Malibu has "picked up, and we're in full swing."

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"Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a strong surge in buyer activity, driven by the quality of opportunities available right now," Cortazzo said.

"Buyers are stepping in with confidence and taking advantage of pricing that, in many cases, hasn’t been available in recent years."

Situated a handful of miles away from the center of the city, the four-bedroom, five-bath mansion boasts a "resort-like atmosphere" with exceptional privacy and expansive ocean views, according to the listing.

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An open-plan layout invites easy indoor-outdoor living and entertaining throughout the home, which boasts mountain and ocean views.

Off the foyer, the main living area is accentuated with high, beamed ceilings and wood and tile accents, in addition to a built-in sound system.

The expansive kitchen offers ocean views with top-quality appliances and ample counter and cabinet space for the most demanding chef.

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A butcher-block island provides bar seating, and design accents include stone countertops, floating cabinets and jade-green tile, with a butler's pantry offering an additional sink.

The main level of the home is complete with a gym, powder room, and a laundry room.

One stairway leads to a spacious sleeping loft, while another set of stairs leads to three additional bedrooms, including dual primary suites with ocean views.

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Each primary suite includes sliding glass doors to a wraparound, full-width view deck, luxurious closets, and large tiled bathrooms.

The backyard provides ample space for lounging, dining, and entertaining, including a covered deck with a dining table and lounging area, a fire feature, an ocean-view pool and spa, a wet bar, a hot tub, a half-bathroom, and a barrel sauna and tub.

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After renting out the property for the last year, Bloom told The Wall Street Journal that it "felt like it might be the right time to let it go."

Bloom told the outlet he did an extensive renovation that cost more than twice what he originally paid for the house. When he first purchased the home, the ground floor was "a bit higgledy, piggledy," Bloom said, so he blew it out and turned it into an open floor plan.

The property also has a garage, where Bloom kept his motorcycle collection.

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"Right out the door, you’ve got the most amazing drives through the Malibu canyons," he said.

The "Lord of the Rings" star was first drawn to the half-acre property for its privacy and beach access.

He also said his son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr spent much of his early life in Malibu.

Bloom dated Katy Perry for nearly 10 years, separating briefly in 2017 and reuniting in early 2018. He proposed on Valentine's Day in 2019, and the couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.

Five years later, Bloom and Perry announced their split in July 2025.

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