Miranda Lambert's childhood home hits market for $1.59M as parents say goodbye to Texas farmhouse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miranda Lambert is saying goodbye to her childhood home.

The 42-year-old country singer's home in Lindale, Texas has been placed on the market for $1.59 million by her parents, Rick and Beverly, in partnership with listing agent Lee Trowbridge of Compass.

"Until their transition out of the home about a year ago, the property served as the Lambert family home," Trowbridge told Mansion Global. "During their time living there, the property was a home to many, including those who needed a helping hand, or a place to land."

According to the outlet, Lambert lived in the home from the age of 14 to 21, and later purchased the pink house on the property, "after she signed her record deal when she was 21." The country star still owns the pink house.

COUNTRY MUSIC STARS TURN FAME INTO FLAVOR WITH BOOMING RESTAURANT VENTURES: SEE THE LIST

Originally built in 1923, the 4,643-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms across two floors, with the perfect mix of modern and vintage details.

In addition, the home also boasts 2,500-square-feet of outdoor living space with a brick courtyard, an outdoor kitchen, a covered patio and access to a private dock along the pond.

A metal warehouse and a shop with an additional bathroom and living area can also be found on the property, as well as a designated 100-yard shooting range.

"This property’s biggest draw is its blend of country music history and its massive 2,500 square feet of outdoor living space," Trowbridge said. "Between the vintage interior character and the practical additions like the shop and shooting range, the property offers a rare mix of cool factor and functional country living."

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS SHE'S 'ADDICTED' TO SHOOTING GUNS ON HORSEBACK IN NEW WILD WEST HOBBY

While Lambert didn't write her 2009 hit song, "The House That Built Me," she has said in many interviews the song resonated with her and was similar to her real life.

The song tells the story of an adult returning to their childhood home and asking the current homeowners if she could walk around inside, in order to relive the happy times from when she was younger.

"It was a run-down farmhouse that my mom somehow made into a beautiful home little by little. That’s why that song was so special when I heard it, because I lived it," she told Southern Living's podcast, "Biscuits and Jam" in May 2023.

"That was when we had kind of lost everything, and my parents were starting over," she added. "We had to start over a little bit and move to a different town, and my dad and my mom just rebuilt. I mean, they literally were like, 'We’re gonna start over and rebuild our lives and get back on our feet.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added that when they moved into the farmhouse, her "dad decided that his family would never be hungry" and that they "would live off the land," noting that "that's exactly what happened."

The "Tin Man" singer recalled her dad hunting for their food and setting up a "garden and compost pile," adding they also "raised rabbits" and her mom would can everything.

Lambert broke into the music industry in 2003 after she placed third on "Nashville Star," which ultimately led to her landing a record deal. She released her first studio album, "Kerosene," in 2005, which went platinum, immediately cementing her place in the country music world.

Since then, she has released seven additional studio albums, two of which won the Grammy Award for best country album, and holds the record for the most awarded artist at the Academy of Country Music Awards, with 35 wins, including nine consecutive female vocalist of the year wins.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Most recently, Lambert collaborated with Kacey Musgraves for a song on Musgraves' latest album, after the two were rumored to have been feuding since Lambert recorded "Mama's Broken Heart" for her 2013 album, after it was pitched to her without Musgraves' knowledge, despite the fact that she had planned to release it as her first single.

"And ultimately, I'm really glad that I did, because it forced me to write 'Merry Go Round,' which ended up making way more sense for me anyways, aesthetically and lyrically, to kick my whole thing off, versus 'Mama's Broken Heart,'" Musgraves told NPR in March. "And that ended up going No. 1 for her. So in the end, everyone won because I was able to let go of something."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP