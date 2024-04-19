Oregon hotel featured in Jack Nicholson's 'The Shining' catches fire

Firefighters responded to a call at the famous hotel that was featured in director Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film, "The Shining."

According to The Oregonian, a portion of the Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood in Oregon caught on fire at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The official X account for the Clackamas Fire Department shared that at 11:12 p.m on Thursday, the fire was declared under control.

"The fire was kept to the roof & part of the attic, & didn’t spread any further. Crews are clearing the scene. The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the investigation with the help of federal resources," the account wrote, adding several photos of the scene.

The Clackamas Fire Department first shared the news on X on Thursday night, with an image of their firefighters hard at work trying to put the flames out.

"Firefighters are on-scene of a 3-alarm commercial fire at the historic Timberline Lodge. Crews are working to extinguish the fire. No injuries reported," the post read.

Timberline Lodge was built in 1937. It continues to operate as a hotel even after becoming a National Historic Landmark in 1977. It was used three years later in Kubrick’s "The Shining," which starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

According to the hotel's website, it continues to be one of Oregon's most popular tourist attractions and brings in "nearly two million visitors every year."

"The 1980 cult-classic film 'The Shining,' based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, used aerial shots of Timberline as part of its opening scene," the website shared. "Film of the exterior of Timberline Lodge was used for some establishing shots of the fictional Overlook Hotel throughout the movie."

Timberline Lodge noted that "Kubrick was asked not to depict Room 217 (featured in the book) in ‘The Shining,' because future guests at the lodge might be afraid to stay there. So a nonexistent room, Room 237, was substituted in the film."

The hotel shared that even though its Room 217 was not featured in the cult classic film, it "is requested more often than any other room at Timberline."

"Rest assured, Timberline is not haunted!" Timberline Lodge shared with its customers.