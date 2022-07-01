Expand / Collapse search
Joe Turkel, actor in 'The Shining,' dead at 94

Joe Turkel also starred in ‘Blade Runner’

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Joe Turkel, actor in "The Shining", has died at 94, Fox News Digital confirmed Friday. 

"So sad to share that great friend and client Joe Turkel has passed away," Chris Carbaugh, a representative for Turkel said. 

"Joe was a lightning bolt and he was very passionate to talk about films, baseball and life. Every time we spoke he was quick to crack a bad joke and make me laugh."

"Blade Runner" and "The Shining" actor Joe Turkel has died at 94.

Carbaugh continued: "He was very proud of being the only actor to do 3 Stanley Kubrick films and loved to share his experiences with family, friends and fans. He was an old Brooklyn boy and loved seeing his brother, 2 sons and grand kids. I will always appreciate the time we got to spend with this legend. Your money is no good here Mr. Turkel...you will ALWAYS be more human than human."

‘BLADE RUNNER’ STAR RUTGER HAUER DEAD AT 75

Turkel’s three Stanley Kubrick films were "The Killing," "Paths of Glory" and "The Shining." He is most famously known for his role as Llyod the bartender in "The Shining."

Turkel also took on a main role as Dr. Eldon Tyrell in "Blade Runner" in 1982.

Bartender Joe Turkel starred alongside Jack Nicholson in "The Shining." 

Variety reported that the actor died on Monday in Santa Monica, California. A cause of death wasn’t shared.

Turkel was born in Brooklyn, New York and joined the army when he was 17, serving in World War II. The following year, he moved to California to pursue his acting career. He landed his first role in 1949, "City Across the River."

He had a 40-year-long career in the film industry, taking on roles in "King Rat," "The Sand Pebbles, "The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre" and more. His final role was in "The Dark Side of the Moon" released in 1990.

Turkel had a 40-year-long acting career in Hollywood prior to retiring in 1997.

His official retirement from acting was after he voiced the "Blade Runner" video game spinoff in 1997.

Turkel is survived by his two sons, Craig and Robert, and his brother, David Turkel.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

