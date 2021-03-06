With Oprah's Meghan and Harry interview airing Sunday, some critics already sick of royal mania

Even after they quit their official British royal family duties and self-exiled to the United States, there’s still much ado about Meghan and Harry.

The globally known couple can't escape tabloid coverage wherever they go – whether it be in the U.K. or the U.S. – and it's unclear that they're even trying to.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK saying they wanted to live a normal life – but their detractors have accused them of continuing to use Harry's heritage to make money.

They sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour interview, which will air on Sunday, to tell their side of the story.

British critics have blasted the timing as Prince Harry's 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Phillip, is recovering from heart surgery.

And on this side of the Atlantic, some critics say they simply don’t care about the gossip surrounding the royals.

"I'm certainly not enamored by British Royalty but Meghan Markle had to know what Royal life was going to be before she married into it - unless she's totally vacuous," former New York GOP Rep. Pete King wrote in a Facebook post. "And if the two of them weren't happy, they should have left and not started their self-pity tour."

King argued there's enough "sadness and tragedy in the world" without having to worry about "these two narcissists."

"Selfish complaints from pampered malcontents only deserve to be ignored," King wrote. "These two should get real jobs and just disappear for a while!"

Conservative activist Candace Owens echoed the sentiment, calling Meghan a "typical Hollywood narcissist" for setting up the interview with Winfrey to begin with.

But Meghan is not without her defenders.

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams, who co-starred alongside her on the show "Suits," defended Markle from British criticism, called it "OBSCENE" for the royal family to "amplify" allegations that she’s a bully and argued that the monarchy has "outlived its relevance."

And Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, declared that anyone criticizing Markle is "racist."

Teaser clips released before the interview have shown Harry expressing the fear that the media frenzy surrounding the couple could lead to something tragic, such as when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi.

The interview is expected to rake in millions in ad money, and in response to a Wall Street Journal report that CBS had paid $7 million for the right to broadcast the interview, former Trump 2020 adviser Jason Miller stated, "What a waste."

Meghan, an American, also apparently irked the British commentator Piers Morgan, who called her "disingenuous" and said he wanted a ban on British princes marrying Americans.

On Wednesday, the royal palace announced a human resources investigation into allegations that Meghan bullied staff in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.