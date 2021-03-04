Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Prince Philip recovering after heart surgery, Buckingham Palace says

Queen Elizabeth II's husband has been hospitalized in London since Feb. 16

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Prince Philip underwent a successful heart procedure at a London hospital, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital."

"His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,'' the palace said in a statement.

PRINCE PHILIP TRANSFERRED TO ANOTHER HOSPITAL TO CONTINUE TREATMENT

Police officers stand outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated in London.

Police officers stand outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. He was transferred on Monday to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

His illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the monarch received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also get the vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

Philip retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, Philip had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar