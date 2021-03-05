Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'disingenuousness,’ ponders ‘ban’ on British princes marrying Americans

Piers Morgan lashed out at Meghan Markle on social media a few days before her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is slated to air.

He responded to the latest promo for her CBS special in which the Duchess of Sussex claimed the British royal family prevented her from speaking up and speaking out while she was still a working member.

"Liberated from royal duty ... but continues to exploit her royal titles to make millions of $$$$. The Duchess of Disingenuousness," the TV host, 55, tweeted.

In the new clip, Markle said that she had to turn down Winfrey's initial interview invite back in 2018 because the palace was monitoring her press.

"You said, 'I'm sorry, it's not the right time,'" Winfrey remembered.

Markle replied, "Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the comm, sitting there."

The "Good Morning Britain" anchor also denounced some Markle fans who "called out" Kate Robertson, the founder of One Young World, for saying that Markle and her husband Prince Harry should discuss their issues in private.

Robertson later apologized for her comments after receiving backlash. "I am so sorry. I sent a tweet this morning that was unduly critical of people I admire, care about and have worked with for a long time," she wrote. "People have called me out on it and they were right to do so - we should all choose to contribute to a culture of kindness."

Morgan reacted on Twitter, "Disgusting. This is what happens when you criticize Meghan Markle - a vicious howling bullying mob descends to abuse and shame you into submission."

Morgan then compared Markle to Wallis Simpson, the divorced American wife of the Duke of Windsor, the former British King Edward VIII. He abdicated the throne to stay married to her.

"I think it's maybe time to ban our Princes from marrying American women," he wrote.

When criticized for his tweet, Morgan snapped back: "I’m merely observing that every time a British royal prince marries an American woman it turns into a total disaster that massively damages the Monarchy. This is an indisputable fact."

Morgan also went after Prince Harry for allowing the interview to air as his grandfather, Prince Philip, is in the hospital and recovering from a heart procedure.

"What the Sussexes are doing to the Queen especially at such an incredibly worrying time for Her Majesty is utterly shameful. I cannot understand why Harry would let his wife trash his family on global TV like this, knowing how ill his grandfather has been," he wrote.

Meanwhile, in the same preview clip from Markle's interview with Winfrey, the 67-year-old TV mogul asked the former American actress why now is the right time for her to give an interview.

"Well, so many things," Markle said. "That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way. I couldn't have said yes to you then, that wasn't my choice to make."

"So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk. To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself," she shared.

The sit-down, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on March 7.

