Oprah speaks out on mass shootings: 'What people are missing is a core moral center'

Oprah Winfrey addressed the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas that took the lives of dozens of people over the weekend.

The famous talk show host said in a new interview she feels the reason behind the latest string of violence is that people are "missing" a "core moral center."

"I think what people are missing is a core moral center," Winfrey told Extra's Renee Bargh.

"Churches used to do that… It was a central place you could come to and there was a core center of values about a way of living and being in the world," she added. "Until we can return to that, however that is, in whatever form, we will continue to be lost."

This isn't the first time the 65-year-old opened up about mass shootings. In May 2018, Winfrey penned an article for her magazine titled, "Why 'It's Time To Stand Up' to Gun Violence."

"All people belong to someone’s family. So can we agree that all people deserve protection from senseless killings? Can we agree that all families deserve and have the right to safety, in addition to the right to bear arms," Winfrey wrote at the time.

She concluded: "I hope and pray that you agree: It’s time to stand up, and stand together, for the sake of us all."