Celebrities react to Dayton, El Paso deadly shootings: 'Just love one another'

Various celebrities took to social media to share messages about the deadly shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas that took dozens of lives over the weekend.

"PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS...JUST LOVE ONE ANOTHER," Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul tweeted.

"Pure satanic evil erupted in El Paso Texas today and our brothers and sister there need our prayers. God heal those who are wounded and comfort the hearts of those who lost their loved ones in this senseless wicked act," country star Charlie Daniels shared.

"I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change?" "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart tweeted.

Actor Josh Gad shared, "My heart breaks for the city of El Paso. The madness never ends. It is all too much. There‘a nowhere safe from the terror of gun violence in the United States of America. We are a broken nation trapped in the darkness of our unwillingness to ask ourselves why this keeps happening."

"this is scary man, praying for everyone in El Paso," Khalid tweeted.