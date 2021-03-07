Oprah dubbed greatest interviewer of all-time on Twitter during Meghan interview

Twitter users on Sunday proclaimed Oprah Winfrey the greatest interview of all-time in reaction to her highly anticipated interview with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The praise for Winfrey’s interview abilities poured in on Twitter less than an hour after the interview began.

"Oprah is the greatest interviewer of all time. That’s it. That’s the tweet," wrote one Twitter user.

The sentiment was widely shared by others:

Another described Winfrey as a "master interviewer," adding that "nobody does it better."

"@Oprah greatest strength as an interviewer is her laser focus in listening to what her subject is saying, pausing and following up on what they just said, not thinking about her next question. No one is better at it," another Twitter user wrote.

Sunday night's airing of a two-hour special hosted by Winfrey provides the first, and unprecedented, peek into the couple's departure from royal duties and the strains it has placed on them. Audiences in the United States are seeing it first; it will not air until Monday night in Britain.

Royal interviews that aren't tied to a specific topic are rare, and prior televised sessions have often proved problematic. Prince Andrew's 2019 BBC interview about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to his own departure from royal duties after he failed to show empathy for Epstein's victims.

Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is biracial.

It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the queen and other royal family members will have to Sunday's interview. The U.K.'s Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the queen would not watch it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.