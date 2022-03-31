2022 Grammys: What to know
The 64th annual Grammy awards is set to take place on Sunday. The show will be airing live from Las Vegas with Trevor Noah set to host.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
The 64th annual Grammy awards is set to take place on Sunday. The show will be airing live from Las Vegas with Trevor Noah set to host.