'High School Musical' star Joshua Bassett says he is 'sick' over 'absolutely false' sex assault accusation

Disney star Joshua Bassett has vehemently denied a sexual assault allegation made against him on Twitter.

Bassett, 19, who appears in Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" took to Twitter to address the claim, which he said came from a user on the same platform who has since deactivated their account.

"It has come to my attention that a now deactivated account has spread rumors about me regarding a fabricated encounter with a fan accusing me of sexual assault. This abhorrent rumor is absolutely false, and dangerous to actual victims with real stories," Bassett wrote.

COLE SPROUSE, LILI REINHART DENY SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THEM, OTHER ‘RIVERDALE’ CASTMATES

He continued in a second tweet: "I’m sick to my stomach that someone would recklessly perpetuate such defamatory claims. It is vital to respect all people's boundaries at all times. Be kind and be good."

It is unclear what the accuser's original tweet accused the actor of.

Bassett has appeared in the Disney+ series since it debuted on the streaming platform in 2019. The teen has also appeared in episodes of the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," "Dirty John" and "Stuck in the Middle."

Bassett's denial follows a string of other sex crime accusations involving celebrities, including Justin Bieber and several cast members of "Riverdale."

26-year-old Bieber was hit with sex assault accusations from two separate social media users last week. He too denied the accusations and has since filed a $20 million lawsuit for defamation against the users.

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HIS CAREER HAS 'BENEFITED OFF OF BLACK CULTURE': 'I AM INSPIRED'

One of the accusers said that the pop star assaulted her while he was in Austin, Texas, visiting the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2014. The alleged assault occurred in a Four Seasons hotel room, but court documents state that Bieber never had a room at the hotel and was instead staying at a nearby rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, according to reports.

The second accuser claims Bieber assaulted her in New York City in 2015 when the singer was in town for the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart spoke out after they and other castmates from the CW show “Riverdale” were accused of sexual assault or harassment from anonymous Twitter accounts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it," Sprouse wrote.

The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” actor continued: "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.

Fox News' Nate Day and Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.