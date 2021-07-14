Popstar Olivia Rodrigo visits White House, promotes COVID-19 youth vaccination at press briefing

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo was looking happy and healthy at the podium of Wednesday’s White House press briefing to promote coronavirus vaccinations for young Americans.

The "Drivers License" singer met with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and became the latest celebrity to assist in the administration’s vaccination efforts. Rodrigo spoke about vaccinating those who were apprehensive before joining Press Secretary Jen Psaki in addressing reporters on the matter.

Rodrigo began her short speech stating how "humbled" she felt to be chosen as an advocate for the cause.

"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," she said. "I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative."

"It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members including all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

The 18-year-old pop sensation recently released her first album "Sour" after several singles like "good 4 u" topped the charts at no. 1. Her music has a strong influence on the younger demographic, as her songs oftentimes address teenage grievances like heartbreak, the prom and parallel parking.

The media exploded following Rodrigo’s White House arrival, primarily raving about her vintage spring 1995 Chanel suit and six-inch heels instead of the singer’s efforts to ease the pandemic.

Rodrigo also recorded vaccine videos during her White House visit, one of which was reposted on social media by the president.

The announcement of her White House excursion came Tuesday after Biden posted a photo of himself in his youth captioned: "I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?" To which Rodrigo replied: "I’m in!"