Olivia Newton-John once recalled promise to say ‘powerful’ Lord’s Prayer every night: 'And so I have'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Newton-John opened up about her favorite prayer a year before her death.

The "Grease" star died Monday at age 73. Her husband, John Easterling, shared that Newton-John died at her Southern California ranch.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."

In 2021, Newton-John spoke out in the podcast "A Life of Greatness with Sarah Grynberg" and described how she started reciting the Lord’s Prayer every day after she became pregnant with her only child, Chloe Lattanzi.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN WAS 'SHAKEN' BY PAL ANDY GIBB'S TRAGIC DEATH AT 30, AUTHOR SAYS: SHE 'FELT VERY PROTECTIVE'

"I was close to losing her at one point," Newton-John recalled. "I asked God to please save Chloe and, if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life."

According to the star, she kept her promise. Lattanzi was born in 1986.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And so I have," she said. "I think it’s a beautiful prayer. It’s a powerful prayer. I believe in prayer, I think prayer is very powerful."

According to Newton-John, she learned the Lord’s Prayer as a child. The singer/actress said her family attended church while her father served as the head of a Presbyterian college, Ormond College at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Rest In Peace to Olivia Newton John! She was a frequent visitor to our Capuchin Novitiate in Santa Ynez for masses.



God grant her eternal rest! — Fray Chente OFMCap (@BrVinMary) August 9, 2022

"I believe all the beliefs have validity and meaning to a lot of people," she said. "But I find that prayer is a very powerful one."

Following Newton-John’s death, it was revealed that she attended mass frequently at a seminary in Santa Ynez, California.

In March 2020, Newton-John took to Instagram and shared a poem written by a Capuchin Franciscan in Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was sent this poem by a friend and it said many things I was thinking – because I also believe that good things are coming out of this difficult time – which too will pass," she captioned her post. "Father Richard Hendricks says it so beautifully here."

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN 'DEFIED ALL ODDS' BEFORE HER DEATH, SAYS BEST FRIEND JANE SEYMOUR: 'SHE WASN'T AFRAID'

In 2019, Newton-John spoke to Fox News Digital about how she persevered during tough times in her career.

"If things were always the same, you wouldn’t have the drive to improve, to grow, to do new things," she said at the time. "Sure, I’ve had my share of disappointment and flops — but that’s all part of it. You just keep going. That’s really what success is about. You keep on going despite the setbacks and flops. And I enjoyed the ride.

"The whole thing was great. At this point? I’m not sure if I want to [tour] anymore. This has really been the first time where I just really sat down. And I had to sit down — my body forced me to sit down. But that’s OK. Because it’s allowed me to look at my life and see where I wanted to go. And I just can’t keep on going on that treadmill forever like I was."

From 1973-83, Newton-John was among the world’s most popular entertainers. She had 14 top 10 singles in the U.S., won four Grammys and starred with John Travolta in "Grease" and with Gene Kelly in "Xanadu." The fast-stepping Travolta-Newton-John duet, "You’re the One That I Want," was one of the era’s biggest hits and has sold more than 15 million copies. In her lifetime, Newton-John's sales topped 100 million records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is survived by her husband, daughter, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and several nieces and nephews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.