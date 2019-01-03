Olivia Newton-John dismisses reports she's near death from cancer

After her team and family members spoke out about her health, Olivia Newton-John set the record straight herself.

"Happy New Year, everyone! I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible," the "Grease" star said in a Twitter video on Wednesday night.

She added, "Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia."

On Wednesday, Newton-John's niece slammed reports that the 71-year-old "Physical" singer was deathly ill, and her reps laughed off the rumors as melodramatic.

In September, Newton-John, who beat breast cancer in 1992, revealed that her cancer had returned in the form of a tumor at the base of her spine, and that she was using homegrown medical cannabis from her California ranch as part of her treatment her illness.

In 2013, Newton-John was diagnosed with a tumor in her shoulder after a car accident, which she kept secret for five years.