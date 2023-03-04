Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe reveals 'promise' she made to mother before her death

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is opening up on the promise she made to her mother prior to her death last August.

"That was my promise to my mom that I would soar, and fly, and be happy," the 37-year-old shared with TODAY host Hoda Kotb.

After a 30-year journey with breast cancer, the actress and musician died at 73. Despite battling cancer for several decades, Newton-John did not dwell on her prognosis, instead radiating light and positivity into the world, a message that Lattanzi will further.

"My mom’s a reminder of that, of just what we can manifest, of how many people we can help with this incredible light that we all have inside of us."

"My mom is a pioneer, a rebel in a good way. A healer," she added.

Just like her mother, Lattanzi is a singer. Her song "Phoenix" was one of her mother's favorites. It holds deep value as she looks to extend her mother's legacy.

"That song is for my mom," she explains. "And it’s also for anyone who needs to be uplifted, you know? We’re all capable of incredible things."

Despite all the advocacy work her mother has done, as well as the cultural impact she has had with her music and movies, Lattanzi sees the late star as just her mother.

"She’s my mama, you know," she told Kotb in a segment from February. "She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Last Sunday, Lattanzi honored her mother at her state memorial service in Australia.

"My heart is broken in two. The other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again," Lattanzi said in her emotional tribute.

"She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan, and the earth beneath my feet. I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice ‘You’re safe my darling, don't be afraid, you're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart, that's all you have to do.'"

Next October, Lattanzi will return to her mother's native country to complete the annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness, an event intended to support those with cancer.

In addition to the walk, Newton-John established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation in 2012 to raise funds for alternative cancer treatments. In 2015, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute was created at Austin Hospital in Australia.