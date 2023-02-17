Olivia Newton-John's daughter, husband do first interview since star's death, share her final words

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi and widower John Easterling are sharing how their lives have changed since the "Grease" star's death last August.

In their first interview since she passed away, they discussed how much the support and love from Newton-John's fans has meant to them.

"It actually has been a life raft," Lattanzi told Hoda Kotb on "Today."

"It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Newton-John was an icon to so many people, but to her daughter, she was simply mom.

"I love my mom more than anything," Lattanzi said. "She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

The legendary singer and actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and battled it multiple times over the years before it took her life on Aug. 8, 2022, at age 73. Near the end, she became unable to speak.

"The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,'" her daughter revealed. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN DEAD AT 73: FROM ‘GREASE’ TO ‘XANADU,' A TIMELINE OF THE MUSIC ICON'S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Lattanzi got emotional during her interview, and Easterling was no different, choking up as he spoke about feeling the presence of his late wife around the home they shared.

He said he's felt that presence the most "late at night, early in the morning. I’ll just be walking around the house, or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Easterling continued, "A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.’ And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

Newton-John shared Lattanzi, her only child, with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi. She was married to Easterling from 2008 until her death.

Newton-John's memory lives on with the singer's final music recording and video released Friday — a duet of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," sung with the country icon herself.

The two became friends in 1974 after Newton-John won the Female Vocalist of the Year award from the Country Music Association, and she famously recorded a cover of Parton's hit song for her 1976 album "Come On Over."

"My first memory of Olivia was when her song ‘Let Me Be There’ was a hit," Parton said in a press release. "I have loved her ever since. We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her. I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination."

"My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song 'Jolene,' which she recorded for an album not so very long ago," she added. "I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that no one else will ever fill."

The album, "Just the Two of Us," is set to be released in May and consists of duets Newton-John recorded with other stars like John Travolta, Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP