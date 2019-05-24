Olivia Newton-John reveals her brother died earlier this month 'after years of decline'

Actress Olivia Newton-John revealed Friday that her brother, Hugh Newton-John, died on May 7, 2019.

The 70-year-old “Grease” star announced the news in a somber and reflective post on social media. Hugh was an accomplished, Melbourne-based infectious disease clinician at Fairfield Infectious Diseases hospital. The star did not give an exact cause of death, only saying that it happened after years of "decline."

“My dear, sweet, gentle, clever, brother Hugh passed away May 7, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia after many years of decline,” the star wrote on Facebook. “I love him so and will miss him terribly. Love & light, Olivia.”

In addition to a collage of photos showing Hugh throughout his life, John shared what appears to be a full obituary submitted by his colleagues Lindsay Grayson, Anne Mijch, Jenny Hoy and Suzanne Crowe. In it, they listed his many accomplishments in the medical field as well as his positive qualities as a person.

“Hugh was an innovator, an astute clinician and a wonderful teacher and mentor to generations of medical students, residents and ID trainees,” the obituary reads in part. “Hugh was also a talented musician and artist who shared his gifts with many friends, colleagues and associates throughout his entire life.”

Olivia is no stranger to sharing health news on social media. Earlier this year the star posted a video to Twitter after her team and family members spoke out about her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

"Happy New Year, everyone! I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible," the "Grease" star said in a Twitter video in January.

