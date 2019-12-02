Olivia Jade's return to YouTube met with mixed reactions on social media: 'You should have stayed gone'

Olivia Jade, the daughter of embattled actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, returned to YouTube to a slew of mixed reactions after being swept up in the college admissions scandal earlier this year.

On Sunday, the social media influencer, 20, posted her first video to YouTube since news broke that her parents were accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Fans and critics alike took to Twitter shortly after the video went live to share their thoughts on the embattled influencer’s return to online celebrity. A majority of those who commented on her tweet about the video were simply thrilled to have her back in their newsfeeds after going on an extended break eight months ago.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI HAD 'LOW KEY' 22ND ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

“i still love you. conflicted still but i feel like you'll have a good explanation for what happened once ur legally allowed to talk about it,” one user wrote.

"Liv you deserve to have a life, you’re a great youtuber and we’ve really missed you!," another user noted.

"i love u. ur strong. despite what all happened, as long as you’ve learned and grown from it that’s all that matters. we’re here for you and i’m happy ur back," a third user commented.

"We’ve missed you Olivia We love you, we the silent are always here for you so never stop being free," someone else wrote.

However, despite her eager fans being happy with her return to regular vlogging, there were several people that were not ready to forgive the 20-year-old for her alleged part in the scandal.

LORI LOUGHLIN PARTAKING IN 'GRUELING' MOCK TRIALS AHEAD OF COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL COURT APPEARANCE: REPORT

"You've become an icon for corruption and elitism. Hopefully the public disdain for you, will lead to more purposeful content on your part," one critic noted on her video post.

"The people who are glad that you’re back are the people who don’t have to worry about college tuition, room and board, books, etc. ignorant," a more upset user wrote.

"So we’re just going to forgive Olivia Jade & act like nothing happened ? Her & her family are only 'remorseful' because they got caught!!" a third user tweeted.

"You should have stayed gone," a blunt user stated.

"I’m actually disgusted by the amount of people really gassing up Olivia Jade. Like WTF?" someone wrote.

"whys everyone commenting on olivia jade's video saying 'we all make mistakes'??? hate when i accidentally give $500,000 for my kids to get into college," a sarcastic user noted.

Olivia Jade noted in the video that she's legally barred from discussing the college admissions scandal as well as her and her parent's involvement.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband pleaded not guilty to expanded charges in the college admissions scandal after being counted among 11 parents additionally accused of bribery.

The Justice Department announced in October that the duo, along with nine other parents, were indicted on additional federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.