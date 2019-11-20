Lori Loughlin and husband plead not guilty to new charges in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to expanded charges in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Mossimo are among 11 parents additionally charged with bribery after initially pleading not guilty.

Attorneys for the couple entered the not guilty pleas Tuesday after they waived their right to appear in the Boston federal court.

They have previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

The “Full House” star and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 in an attempt to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin could face prison time if found guilty.

