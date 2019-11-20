Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Lori Loughlin and husband plead not guilty to new charges in college admissions scandal

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to expanded charges in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Mossimo are among 11 parents additionally charged with bribery after initially pleading not guilty.

LORI LOUGHLIN 'CONCERNED' BY HEFTY SENTENCE FOR PARENT WHO PLED GUILTY IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

​​​​​​​Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, April 3, 2019. (Associated Press)

Attorneys for the couple entered the not guilty pleas Tuesday after they waived their right to appear in the Boston federal court.

They have previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

The “Full House” star and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 in an attempt to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin could face prison time if found guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.