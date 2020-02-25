Olivia Jade: What to know about Lori Loughlin’s daughter at the center of the college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of “Fuller House” alum Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, remains at the center of the college admissions scandal as her parents’ 2020 court date slowly draws near.

Jade, 20, is a social media influencer and the younger sister to Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, who also attended the University of Southern California (USC) and is involved in the alleged scandal.

Since becoming embattled in the probe, aptly dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, Jade’s validity as an influencer has come into question, especially after she returned to YouTube in December -- months after her parents were indicted. Her return was met with intense backlash the moment she posted her first video.

In the two-minute video, titled "hi again," Jade spoke about the recent scandal.

"I know (there's) something that needs to be addressed," Jade said, explaining she had a hard time deciding when to return to the video platform. "The reason for (my absence) is that I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Jade's parents have been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Jade was rumored to be avoiding social media for a full year following the arrests of her parents, however, she posted a tribute to mom Loughlin for the actress' 55th birthday in July before posting a since-deleted snap, in just her second return to social media, in which she flipped off the media with both fingers in the months since her parents were indicted and tagged various media outlets.

Although the economics behind how social media influencers earn a living, much of Jade’s income appeared to stem from her various partnerships with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. Jade’s 1.3 million Instagram followers and nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers are incredibly valuable to brands who market to millennials.

The social media starlet has held partnerships and collabs with TRESemmé, Estée Lauder, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smile Direct Club and Australian fast-fashion retailer Princess Polly.

Mae Karwowski, the founder of an influencer marketing agency called Obviously, estimated that Olivia Jade was likely making six figures. And with her makeup line at Sephora and brand deals with companies such as Amazon (where she promoted dorm decor), Smashbox and Too Faced, “it could be upwards of $200,000,” Karwowski told The Post in May 2019.

Such was likely the case for the personality before makeup aficionados called for Sephora to end its partnership with Jade, who was both a collaborator and paid influencer with Sephora, releasing her eponymous bronzing powder palette with the superstore in December 2018, which they eventually did.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a representative for the brand confirmed in an emailed statement to Fox News in March 2019.

Jade’s YouTube channel frequently featured videos consisting of day-in-the-life vlog-style uploads of her daily routine and around-the-world endeavors.

Her videos also showcased makeup tutorials and how-to videos for achieving a successful “college party” beauty look.

Furthermore, before Jade was a student at USC, the YouTube star reportedly submitted a United States trademark application for the name “Olivia Jade Beauty." However, documents obtained by People in March 2019 revealed her application was rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office due to the vagueness of her product descriptions and poor punctuation, the outlet reported at the time.

Jade reportedly sought to trademark “make up kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, make-up powder, make-up pencils, eye make-up, eyeshadow, eye liner, mascara, blush, highlighter, bronzer, make-up setting spray lipstick lip gloss, lip stains, make-up remover.”

However, she was informed that "makeup kits" was too broad a term for which to trademark her name, adding in the form, “applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.”

“Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity," the form continued. "Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

Despite the hiccup, Jade reapplied for her trademark with the allotted corrections and was granted approval the following month.

Neither Jade or her sister, Isabella, have returned to USC since the scandal made shockwaves. Both of their enrollment statuses were placed on hold while an internal investigation into the alleged racket played out. The university registrar confirmed to Fox News in an October 2019 statement that the sisters are "not currently enrolled."

Jade had also reportedly gone through a tough breakup with model and musician Jackson Guthy due in part to her family's alleged role in the scheme. However, the pair were spotted together a month following the split, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet Jade and Guthy were "carefree and laughing" during their outing, while another insider added that the pair “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.”

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal.

The couple rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case -- including fellow actress Felicity Huffman -- accepted. Huffman was sentenced to just 14 days in prison and was released after 11.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.

In February, the couple’s attorney Sean Berkowitz -- in an effort to have the trial pushed back to February 2021 -- told the court his clients wouldn’t be prepared to go to trial until next year due to the “general complexity of the case,” according to USA Today. Prosecutors in the case originally wanted the trials to begin this October.

The outlet reported the government is still turning over a “large volume of outstanding discovery” that includes “over 44,000 pages,” adding that the prosecution had provided the defense with nearly 2 million documents that include more than 3.2 million pages and more than 300 hours of audio recordings.

Jade’s life appears to have rebounded as of late. Just last week, she was spotted partying with her sister as well as her on-again-off-again boyfriend Guthy. Jade and Guthy were spotted leaving a Western-themed party in Santa Monica, Calif., that Drake and Kylie Jenner also attended, according to People.

“Olivia and Bella both have active lives. They hang out with friends, go shopping and go out for lunch and dinner. It’s pretty typical lives for girls in their circle," an insider told the outlet. “Right after the college scandal broke, both girls were very low-key and avoided being photographed, but since Olivia is again active on social media, their lives have basically gone back to normal.”

The source added that Jade was once-again back to dating Guthy.

“They don’t avoid the paparazzi anymore. They don’t seem to mind being photographed,” said the source.

Furthermore, the insider told People that while Jade and her sister remain "concerned" about their parent's futures, they still feel that they should carry on with their lives.

Ultimately, the judge set the trial date for Oct. 5 in Boston federal court alongside six other prominent parents accused of allegedly rigging the college admissions process.

