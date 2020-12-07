Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade breaks silence on college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade is speaking out.

The influencer daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli brought herself to the red table and opened up for the first time about the infamous college admissions scandal that landed her parents behind bars. Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, are currently carrying out overlapping prison terms.

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe,” Olivia Jade says as she lets her guard down in a “Red Table Talk” preview released on Monday. “But it also feels honest and it feels like we’re going to all lay it out here and it’s going to be an open conversation.”

The 21-year-old former student at the University of Southern California (USC) maintained to series host Jada Pinkett-Smith in the sneak peek that she’s finally ready to “publicly share my experience for the first time.”

In the preview, the YouTube star relays that she understands the onslaught of criticism she and her family have endured since news of her parents' involvement permeated the news landscape in March 2019.

Earlier this year, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to scheme mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, 22, recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

For her part, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

They’ve since held up their ends of the bargain with regards to paying their court-mandated fines and are now spending their days in prison garb while awaiting release.

Pinkett-Smith shared a clip from the forthcoming interview to her Instagram on Monday.

“[Olivia Jade] is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals,” Pinkett-Smith wrote. “Now that her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal ... Olivia Jade felt it was time to speak.”

Loughlin, who initially faced 40 years in prison before accepting a plea deal, is expected to be released from FCI Dublin by Christmastime.