Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's daughters may serve as 'star witnesses' in college admissions scandal: report

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters may become "star witnesses" in the upcoming college admissions trial, according to a new report.

The Hollywood couple is accused of working with scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer in an effort to get daughters Bella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. According to Us Weekly, if Loughlin and her fashion designer husband do not change their plea to guilty, Bella Rose and Olivia Jade could be called to the stand.

A source told the outlet that the "Fuller House" star's daughters would be used as "star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction."

The insider added that Loughlin has questioned if anything can be done to ensure her daughters do not have to testify in court.

The insider told the magazine that the only way to ensure Loughlin's daughters would not become witnesses is if she changed her plea from "not guilty to guilty."

"Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution," said the source.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters, OIivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.

Olivia Jade recently returned to YouTube in December after a months-long hiatus due to the scandal. Fans reacted to the social media influencer with mixed reviews, with some saying they still love her but felt "conflicted."

Actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days in prison in 2019 for her own role in the national scandal.

The 57-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter Sophia's answers on the SAT.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.