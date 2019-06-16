O.J. Simpson says he will use social media to 'set the record straight'

O.J. Simpson vowed he will use social media to “set the record straight,” in a video the notorious figure posted to his new Twitter account Saturday night.

“You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say to me, with no accountability,” the former NFL player said in the video. “But, now I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight.”

Simpson joined Twitter, under the username @TheRealOJ32 -- referencing the jersey number he wore -- nearly 25 years to the day after his ex-wife's murder.

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, were found stabbed outside her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994. Soon after, O.J. Simpson became the prime suspect in the murder investigation which quickly became an international phenomenon. In October 1995, a jury found him not guilty, capping off his stunning trial.

While Simpson avoided prison in that case, he was convicted in 2007 on armed robbery and kidnapping charges. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, nine years minimum without parole.

He was released on October 1, 2017.

The 71-year-old added in his latest video that he will use his new forum to discuss real-world topics that, especially men, like to talk about.

He added: “More importantly I’ll be able to talk about everything, especially sports fantasy football. And even politics. But for now let me just say to my fellow fathers out there, happy Father’s Day, and God bless.”

He now has more than 526,000 followers.