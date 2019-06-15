Kim Goldman recalls OJ Simpson car chase, comments on gloves 25 years on: 'They fit!'

Amid the 25th anniversary of her brother's murder, Kim Goldman tells Fox News why she thought suspect and former football player O.J. Simpson was guilty and recalled the epic car chase that led to his capture.

"It was the science for me -- the DNA. I couldn't argue with the science of it all," Goldman tells "The Fox News Rundown" podcast, airing this coming Monday, the 25th anniversary of the infamous slow-speed chase.

When host Dave Anthony asks about the infamous gloves used in Simpson's defense, she claims they fit his hands when he tried them on in the courtroom.

"They fit!" she exclaims. "You know, I was there. I watched him put those on," she said. During Simpson's trial, his attorney, Johnny Cochran, famously declared "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."

The gloves were a new pair similar to the ones found at the scene of Ron Goldman's murder.

During the podcast, Goldman's sister also recalls watching the marathon car chase that captured the nation's attention in 1994.

"I had a whole house full of people that were screaming at the TV you know wanting him to crash or shoot himself because he was you know threatening they had a gun to his head," she says.

Goldman and her father, however, wanted Simpson to survive so that he could stand trial and they could potentially get more information.

"We didn't really get that."

She adds: "I remember my dad and I thinking 'Oh wait, we want him to stand trial, we want him to be put on trial because we want to know what happened, we want to know the answers."

