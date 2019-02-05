Marcia Clark says O.J. Simpson trial made her a 'depressed person' as she looks ahead in new show 'The Fix'

Marcia Clark insists she's not reliving her post-O.J. Simpson trial life in the new series "The Fix" while admitting the infamous case made the prosecutor a "much more depressed person."

"It made me a much more depressed person, actually," Clark told reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"It was like staring into the face of the divide in this country, staring into the face of manipulations that had nothing to do with the evidence that were brought into a courtroom and should never have been allowed to be," she continued. "It's watching justice being thwarted on a daily basis. And justice was something with a mission to me and a very important one."

She concluded of the Simpson trial, "It was very painful."

Now, Clark is the co-creator of the ABC show "The Fix" about a character that viewers who followed the Simpson saga will recognize. Robin Tunney stars as a Los Angeles district attorney whose failed prosecution of a famous movie star on trial for double murder derails her career.

Eight years after the first trial, the actor comes under suspicion for another murder and Tunney's character seeks the justice that first eluded her.

Clark told reports at a TV critics' meeting on Tuesday that the show's first five minutes draws on what she went through during the Simpson trial. After that, she says the story is complete fiction.

The series debuting March 18 will focus on a single case over 10 episodes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.