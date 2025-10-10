Expand / Collapse search
Nina Dobrev shines in Paris getaway photos as fans celebrate her newly single status

'Vampire Diaries' star shares black one-piece bathing suit image during Paris vacation on Instagram

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Nina Dobrev is giving fans a glimpse into her recent vacation.

In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old "Vampire Diaries" star posted photos from her trip to Paris for fashion week, featuring pictures of her with famous friends, including Sophia Bush, and seeing the sights and all the food she ate while in the City of Light.

"Not the main event, but the magic in between 💫," she captioned the post.

One photo shows Dobrev in a black one-piece bathing suit. In the picture, the actress flashes a peace sign at the camera as she sits in what appears to be a sauna with her hair wrapped in a white towel.

Dobrev posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one of her in a swimsuit while in a sauna.

Dobrev posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one of her in a swimsuit while in a sauna. (Nina Dobrev Instagram)

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with positive messages for the star, with one fan writing, "You look better without him."

Dobrev attended fashion shows while in Paris for fashion week.

Dobrev attended fashion shows while in Paris for fashion week. (Nina Dobrev Instagram)

"She glowed up and started living right right after the breakup," another fan wrote.

Another added, "You are stunning idk how all these men fumble you." 

A third fan compared Dobrev's post-breakup Parisian adventures to the Season 3 plot of the Amazon Prime show "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

"THIS IS GIVING TSITP. U BREAKING UP W SOMEONE AND THEN GOING TO PARIS," the fan wrote in the comments section.

Dobrev announced her engagement to Olympic gold medal-winning skier Shaun White in October 2024 on Instagram. Nearly one year later, however, sources confirmed in September 2025 that the couple had called off their engagement and had gone their separate ways.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in November 2024.

A source said the couple ended their engagement in September 2025. (Clive Rose/Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

"It was a mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the source told People.

It's unclear when the couple began dating, but rumors of their relationship began swirling in March 2020 after they met in late 2019. They eventually made their romance Instagram official in May 2020, with Dobrev posting a photo of herself cutting White's hair.

Nina Dobrev out with her friends in Paris.

Dobrev made time for dinner with friends while in Paris for fashion week. (Nina Dobrev Instagram)

They made their red carpet debut two years later in May 2022 at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Prior to breaking off the engagement, Dobrev told E! News the two were in no rush to plan their wedding, telling the outlet she wanted to enjoy that era of her life.

Nina Dobrev in a black shirt and denim jacket at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Dobrev was in no rush to plan her wedding. (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

"We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life isyou have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short," she said. "I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process." 

