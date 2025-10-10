Nina Dobrev shines in Paris getaway photos as fans celebrate her newly single status

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nina Dobrev is giving fans a glimpse into her recent vacation.

In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old "Vampire Diaries" star posted photos from her trip to Paris for fashion week, featuring pictures of her with famous friends, including Sophia Bush, and seeing the sights and all the food she ate while in the City of Light.

"Not the main event, but the magic in between 💫," she captioned the post.

One photo shows Dobrev in a black one-piece bathing suit. In the picture, the actress flashes a peace sign at the camera as she sits in what appears to be a sauna with her hair wrapped in a white towel.

SUPERMODEL PAULINA PORIZKOVA STUNS IN BIKINI AND LINGERIE TO SHOW 'THE BEAUTY OF 60'

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with positive messages for the star, with one fan writing, "You look better without him."

"She glowed up and started living right right after the breakup," another fan wrote.

Another added, "You are stunning idk how all these men fumble you."

A third fan compared Dobrev's post-breakup Parisian adventures to the Season 3 plot of the Amazon Prime show "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"THIS IS GIVING TSITP. U BREAKING UP W SOMEONE AND THEN GOING TO PARIS," the fan wrote in the comments section.

Dobrev announced her engagement to Olympic gold medal-winning skier Shaun White in October 2024 on Instagram. Nearly one year later, however, sources confirmed in September 2025 that the couple had called off their engagement and had gone their separate ways.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It was a mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the source told People.

It's unclear when the couple began dating, but rumors of their relationship began swirling in March 2020 after they met in late 2019. They eventually made their romance Instagram official in May 2020, with Dobrev posting a photo of herself cutting White's hair.

They made their red carpet debut two years later in May 2022 at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Prior to breaking off the engagement, Dobrev told E! News the two were in no rush to plan their wedding, telling the outlet she wanted to enjoy that era of her life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life isyou have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short," she said. "I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process."