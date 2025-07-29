Supermodel Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini and lingerie to show 'the beauty of 60'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paulina Porizkova is proud of her age — and her body.

On Monday, the 60-year-old supermodel shared two photos of herself on Instagram while expressing her vulnerability and thoughts on aging.

In the first photo, Porizkova posed in a white bikini while on a day bed near a body of water. In the second image, the model shared a mirror selfie in her underwear from a bathroom.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA EXPLAINS WHY SHE BROKE DOWN IN TEARS 5 YEARS AFTER HUSBAND'S DEATH: 'I PRETENDED I WAS FINE'

"This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot," she wrote in the caption. "This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing. This is 60."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again," she continued.

"It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t. And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again."

She added, "The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam," she concluded.

When it comes to being real with her followers, Porizkova is fully on board.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, she opened up about the death of husband Ric Ocasek.

One week after sharing a video of herself crying on the fifth anniversary of the Cars frontman's death, the supermodel took to social media to explain why she chose to be so vulnerable with her fans.

"Last week I posted a video of myself crying," she wrote at the time. "It was the five-year anniversary of my husband’s death. In some ways, it was a day made even more difficult by the fact in all the previous years I pretended I was fine. That I ‘had pulled it together.’

"For the benefit of my loved ones, I thought I had to act strong. To keep helming the ship. So no one but me would be afraid of drowning. The result of which, as I mentioned, was that everyone around me thought I was fine, and no one knew how hard my life was or how much I needed a hand."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SAYS SHE ASKED PALS TO BUY GROCERIES FOR HER AFTER CARS SINGER RIC OCASEK'S DEATH: ‘NO CASH’

"So, five years later, I let everyone know how I felt," she added. "I was sad. I was overwhelmed. Sentimental. And by admitting it out loud, I’ve had many other people reach out to let me know they had similar days. That five years after their loved ones passing was unusually difficult. That all of us in the grief club can have odd days of real struggle. And I made them feel better and less alone. And it goes without saying, they made me feel better and less alone. Thank you friends, both IRL and IG. I need you as much as ever."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Porizkova first met the Cars singer in 1984 on the set of the music video of "Drive." She was 19 at the time, and he was 40.

The former couple married in 1989, but after nearly 30 years of marriage, they decided to separate in 2018.

Earlier this month, Porizkova announced she was engaged to her partner of two years, writer Jeff Greenstein.