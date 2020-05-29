New couple Nina Dobrev and Shawn White become Instagram official

Love is in the air for new couple Nina Dobrev and Shawn White.

The pair, who have reportedly been dating for a few months, went public with their relationship on social media Thursday night. The actress, 31, posted photos as she cut the Olympian's signature hair.

“Adding to resume: hairdresser," the "Vampire Diaries" star wrote.

The gold medalist, 22, added, “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did #QuarantineCuts.”

The couple sparked dating rumors when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu back in March, according to Page Six.

Dobrev previously dated screenwriter-director Grant Mellon and her "TVD" co-star Ian Somerhalder, while White was in a relationship with Sarah Barthel, who is the lead singer of the band Phantogram.

In fact, the former CW stars are still close friends even though Somerhalder is married to actress Nikki Reed and they have a daughter together.

During an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" a fan called in and asked if she felt "weird" being friends with them. "I don't think that's weird at all. I think that's great. Why can't everyone be friends?" she responded.

"I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I," Dobrev added." "What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."