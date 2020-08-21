Nina Agdal poses in tiny bikini on beach day: 'These buns won't bake themselves'

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal posted a cheeky picture on Instagram during a recent beach trip.

Agdal’s body was on full display as she posed in an animal print bikini in front of the ocean and stretched her arms above her head.

“Don’t forget to stretch,” the Danish model, 28, captioned the series of photos.

Agdal later posted more images with her backside facing the camera.

“These buns aren’t gonna bake themselves,” the lifestyle blogger captioned those pictures.

“Gorgeous girl,” Amanda Kloots commented on the photo.

Reporter Catt Sadler said, “I didn’t think I could love you more. Or your butt. And now I do!”

“I’m currently eating cinnamon buns and they can’t make themselves either. Ur #bungoals tho [sic],” food blogger Skyler Bouchard Oppenheim joked.

Fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and author Christie Brinkley commented, “Ha! Great caption to go with your brioches!”

Agdal appeared to have stretch marks on her body, one fan pointed out. They commented, “See everyone. It’s normal to have stretch marks!! Thank you for being so transparent Nina.”

The swimsuit model, however, clarified that the marks were from “sitting in the car.” She added: “BUT i love tiger stripes! 🐅❤️.”

In 2018, Agdal spoke out against the harshness of the modeling industry. In a candid post on her Instagram, she revealed how a magazine wouldn't run her photos because she didn't fit into the "sample sizes" and supposedly didn't look like the photos she presented in her portfolio.

"If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body - I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before," she wrote.

"Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits."

Agdal said she hoped that talking about the incident would help other women feel confident about themselves and encourage people to celebrate different shapes and sizes.