Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal unveils her summer-ready beach bod on Instagram

Nina Agdal is enjoying her fun in the sun.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently took to Instagram where she proudly showcased her bikini body on the beach. According to U.K.’s DailyMail, Agdal has been spending lockdown in the Hamptons with her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook.

The 28-year-old rocked a gold and maroon string bikini as she posed on the sand with the ocean visible behind her.

Earlier in June, Agdal celebrated her third anniversary with Brinkley Cook, 25, the son of fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Christie Brinkley.

SI SWIMSUIT MODELS OLIVIA CULPO, JASMINE SANDERS AND KATE BOCK SHARE 2020 COVER

VALENTINA SAMPAIO BECOMES FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL TO APPEAR IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

“3 years later,” she captioned a photo of the pair together. “Still on the beach. Still drinking wine. Sill cracking jokes no one else would find funny.”

Agdal previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio before they split in 2017, U.K.’s DailyMail revealed. She was 25 at the time. The actor, 45, is currently dating model Camila Morrone, 23.

In 2018, Agdal got personal on Instagram and shared how a magazine once body-shamed her. In September 2019, the Danish star told Fox News she wants to encourage her female followers to embrace their curves and so-called imperfections, particularly on social media.

“It’s definitely been super important for me to speak up about it,” Agdal said at the time. “A little more than a year ago I had an incident where a magazine came out and said that I was too big for the magazine, the clothes, and I wasn't the image that they thought I was going to be. And that made me really upset, I hadn't spoken out about how I have been bullied or... body shamed, in the industry.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL HUNTER MCGRADY EXPLAINS WHY SHE FLAUNTED HER 'QUARANTINE BODY' ON INSTAGRAM

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST KATHY JACOBS, 56, ON WHIRLWIND JOURNEY, BEING A VOICE FOR WOMEN: ‘I’M BRINGING SEXY BACK’

“And just me speaking up about it... [a] number of women and parents and moms and girls are responding to it, saying, ‘Thank you so much for being open about this, the fact that you're dealing with it,’” Agdal recalled. “‘I deal with this on an everyday basis and you speaking up is hopefully just going to try to make this world a better place in terms of this body shaming.’”

“So if I can make one girl realize that because you're not a size zero, you're still just as beautiful and you're perfect the way you are, that makes my day,” she continued. “And the moms coming up to me and being like, ‘Thank you so much. I have a daughter and the fact that you're talking up about this and changing the perspective on it. That's really important.’ — that's just great.”

Agdal admitted that despite being a sought-after model, some days are easier than others when it comes to feeling confident.

“Some days I wake up and I'm feeling low and I don't feel great about myself,” she explained. “I think that's OK too. And then on other days, I'm... fun and happy Nina. But I think it just comes from a lot of years of just getting to know myself, doing what feels right, self-care and really practicing it every single day. And talking to yourself in a different way.”

OLIVIA CULPO'S BOYFRIEND, CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, REACTS TO STAR'S SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT’S ‘CURVIEST MODEL EVER’ HUNTER MCGRADY RETURNS FOR 2020 ISSUE

“It really just takes yourself to stop when you do it and be like, ‘You know what? This is not OK. I wouldn't speak to anyone else like this so why am I even talking to myself like that?’” she shared. “But that being said, there are days where I want to crawl into a hole and I don't feel great about myself... then I come out on the other side and I'm like, ‘OK, let's get after it.’”