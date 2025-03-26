Nikki Glaser tells Gwyneth Paltrow she tried to hook up with actress' ex Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nikki Glaser are spilling the tea when it comes to their connections to Ben Affleck.

During a recent episode of Paltrow's "Goop Podcast," the duo openly discussed Glaser's past history of using Raya, an exclusive dating app.

While discussing her 2025 Golden Globe Awards opening monologue in which she joked about Affleck yelling the titles of movies "after he orgasms," Glaser said, "When I used to be on Raya and [Ben] would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back."

Paltrow, who dated Affleck between 1997 and 2000, was shocked that "many celebrities" used the dating site.

"I think Andrew Garfield's face came up for me so many times. Multiple times," Glaser said, to which Paltrow responded, "That would have been a good one. He's gorgeous."

"I'm sure he just didn't see my profile, even though I clicked on his a [million times]. They'll keep serving you up the same people, like, again and again for some reason," Glaser added.

"So every time I'm like, 'Yes, Andrew Garfield, like, duh.' This is years and years ago. I don't want to put anything out there, but, like, yes. Yes. Yes. And I know for a fact he had to have seen my profile and gone, 'Nope,' because sometimes they send people that you keep saying no to? So, like, I would have matched with him if he was interested."

In 2023, Paltrow, who has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, said Affleck was "excellent" in the bedroom.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Paltrow spilled the secrets on whether exes Brad Pitt or Affleck were better kissers and who was better in bed.

"We’re going to play a game… ‘Brad or Ben?’" podcast host Alex Cooper asked Paltrow.

The Goop founder responded with "Brad" thinking that was the game.

After Paltrow and Cooper laughed, the podcast host asked, "Who was a better kisser?"

"Let me think. Gosh, I have to remember so far back. They were both good kissers," Paltrow confessed.

"Who was better in bed?" Cooper questioned.

"That’s really hard… That is really hard, because… Brad was sort of major chemistry, love of your life… at the time," Paltrow explained.

"And Ben was like technically excellent," she continued to laugh. "I can’t believe my daughter’s listening to this… Am I blushing?"

Fox News Digital's Stephani Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.