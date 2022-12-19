Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Chris Martin are among exes that Gwyneth Paltrow says she is still friends with

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps things friendly with her A-list exes.

The actress answered some questions from her followers on Instagram last week. One question was if she was still friends with her exes.

"Pretty much. I really believe in conscious uncoupling," Paltrow wrote on her Instagram story per Yahoo.

"When you spend meaningful time with someone, it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it)," she continued.

Before finding her now husband Brad Falchuk, Paltrow was in long-term relationships with Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Chris Martin.

NINE OF GWYNETH PALTROW'S MOST EYEBROW-RAISING COMMENTS

The Goop founder was engaged to Pitt in 1996 but they split the next year before they made it down the aisle.

After Pitt, she dated Affleck for about three years from 1997 until 2000.

Paltrow and Martin got married in December 2003 and were together until their separation in 2014. They share two children, Apple and Moses.

The actress married Falchuk in September 2018.

GWYNETH PALTROW POSTS BIKINI PIC AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY, EMBRACES ‘WRINKLES’

Paltrow has had public moments over the years with her exes that seem to validate that she remains on good terms with them. In the past couple of years, she has talked about her relationship with Pitt and how the two remain friendly today.

In a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Paltrow shared that she was still friends with Pitt following their breakup.

"I'm friendly with Brad Pitt. I don't have any really bad blood," she told the outlet.

In the summer of 2022, she and Pitt reunited for an interview for Goop's website, where they again talked about the love they still have for each other.

GWYNETH PALTROW ON OVERCOMING BODY INSECURITIES: ‘I'M ALWAYS ON A JOURNEY TOWARD SELF-IMPROVEMENT'

"And it's lovely to have you as a friend now," Pitt said in the interview.

The pair also exchanged an "I love you."

"And I do love you," Pitt told Paltrow, to which she replied, "I love you so much."

Paltrow also had positive things to say about her ex-boyfriend Affleck getting married to Jennifer Lopez.

In 2022, she was asked by a fan on Instagram how she felt about the newlyweds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them," Paltrow wrote on Instagram per E!

Paltrow has remained close with Martin over the years and often speaks about the good relationship they have with one another. In June 2021, during an interview on "Today," she shared that Martin is family to her.

"He's like my brother," the "Iron Man" star said. "You know, he's my family. I love him. And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say."