Taylor Swift super fan Nikki Glaser gets real about why she’s not following Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama

NEW ORLEANS — Nikki Glaser is staying neutral when it comes to the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Glaser, who recently received rave reviews for hosting the Golden Globe Awards, shared that she hasn't been keeping up with the legal drama between the "It Ends With Us" co-stars.

"It's too much reading for me," Glaser explained. "Every time I go, ‘Let me see what’s going on,' I go, 'I don't … I should read an actual book. This is not good for my brain, I don't need this.' So, I don't really know anything, and I think that's the right place to be."

Lively initially filed a complaint against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court, detailing allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more. Baldoni later filed a $400 million lawsuit, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of civil extortion and defamation.

Baldoni then launched a website containing a copy of his amended complaint against Lively and Reynolds and a 168-page "timeline of relevant events" highlighting all emails and text messages between the parties he felt were relevant to the case.

Glaser, however, didn't shy away from commenting on other celebrity scandals when she hosted the Golden Globe Awards in January, making light of the case against Sean "Diddy" Combs during her opening monologue.

"That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," Glaser said. "I know … I'm upset, too. The after-party isn't going to be as good."

The comedian also made an appearance at another award show, sharing a table with model Heidi Klum at the Grammys, and even took part in singer Benson Boone's performance. She was tasked with ripping off his shirt to reveal a skin-tight blue jumpsuit.

While on the red carpet at the music awards show, Glaser told E! News that while she's a Taylor Swift super fan, she would "not be bothering" Swift during the show and was just excited to see what she was wearing and watch her present an award.

Glaser has another opportunity to chat with the "Fortnights" singer while at the Super Bowl, but it doesn't seem like she'll go for it.

"I don't think so. This girl, she is so in demand, she doesn't need to meet me. I don't need to be added to her amount of things to do," Glaser explained to Fox News Digital. "I really respect her space and her privacy and her energy, and she's there to watch her boyfriend win the Super Bowl, you know.

"She doesn't need me being like, ‘I don’t know and "Reputation," it came out when I was in a really dark place, and you got me through so much.' Like, she would obviously be so kind to me about it, but she doesn't need that from me at the Super Bowl."

Swift will be at the Super Bowl cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, as his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.

