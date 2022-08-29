Nikki Bella marries 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nikki Bella and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev are officially married.

The couple tied the knot in Paris over the weekend in Paris, France. The "Total Bellas" star shared the news on her Instagram page on Monday.

She captioned a photo of her that showed off their wedding rings, "We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey," also adding that the wedding will be featured in a four-part E! special entitled "Nikki Bella Says I Do."

The wedding ceremony included notable guests such as Chigvintsev's friend and fellow "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko, as well as Emma Slater.

Days prior to the special day, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to tease that they were traveling abroad for "something special."

NIKKI BELLA REVEALS SHE "HATED" FIANCE ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV

"Exploring Paris with this One," Bella wrote on the Instagram story, with the text overlaying a photo of her and Chigvintsev at dinner.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple met in 2017 while they were partnered together on season 25 of the popular dancing competition show. At the time, Bella was engaged to John Cena, but the pair ultimately called off their engagement in 2018.

In March 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev made their relationship official on Instagram and got engaged that November while the couple vacationed in Paris.

In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Matteo Artemovich, their first child together.

The former WWE star previously spoke candidly about her struggles with postpartum depression, even adding that she "hated" Chigvintsev.

"He’s like, ‘At times, I felt like you were starting to hate me.' He’s like, ‘You could be mean.’ And I’m not gonna lie, I did have moments of being mean," Bella admitted on her podcast, "The Bellas," in October 2020. "I felt bad for Artem because it made him feel terrible, and then he's like, 'I wish you came to me sooner,'" she revealed. "He was just so sad at the fact that I was feeling all these things and I never told him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP