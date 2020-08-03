Nikki and Brie Bella gave birth one day apart: 'Honestly only us'

Retired professional wrestling twins and reality TV starlets, Nikki and Brie Bella, defied the odds and gave birth to baby boys less than day apart.

Nikki, 36, welcomed her first child on Friday while her sister, Brie, welcomed her second child on Saturday. In true Bella Twins form, the pair announced their births together on Aug. 2.

“7/31/2020,” Nikki wrote to her 9.5 million Instagram followers. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Likewise, Brie wrote, “It’s a BOY,” to her 7.8 million followers. “8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Names have not been disclosed as of yet, but Nikki – who is 16 minutes older than Brie – commented on the pair’s remarkable deliveries on their joint Twitter account.

“And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her,” she wrote. “As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

Nikki shares her newborn son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who she was paired up with on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017, while Brie shares her newborn son with her pro wrestler husband Daniel Bryan. The couple also shares a three-year-old daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson.

The Bella Twins joined the WWE in 2007 and retired in 2019. They were also main cast members on the first eight seasons of E!’s “Total Divas” reality TV show and only appeared as guest cast members in the ninth season. Both sisters have one executive producer credit under the show, according to records from IMDb.

Their spinoff show “Total Bellas” has been renewed for a sixth season and is scheduled to premiere in the fall.